Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $412,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $304.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

