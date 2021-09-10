Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $304.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

