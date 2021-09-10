Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $256,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $265.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,099 shares of company stock worth $68,905,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.