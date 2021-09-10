Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.