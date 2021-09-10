Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

