Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,201,350 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $55.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

