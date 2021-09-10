Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down to $57.77

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.77, but opened at $55.60. Bumble shares last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 56,368 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

