Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

BZZUY stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

