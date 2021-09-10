Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

BYRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

BYRN stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of -559.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

