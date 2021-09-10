Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $107.13 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Bytom has a total market cap of $107.13 million and $19.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00390214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,262,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,457,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

