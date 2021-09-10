Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calavo Growers traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

