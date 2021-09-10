California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. California Resources has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $109,959,583.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

