Camden National Bank Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.85. 9,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

