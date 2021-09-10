Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. 183,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,025. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

