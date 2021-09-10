Camden National Bank Sells 218 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $240.10. 14,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

