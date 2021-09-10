Camden National Bank Sells 798 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 15,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 907.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

