Camden National Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $478,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.73. 19,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

