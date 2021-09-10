Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 269,681.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

CCJ stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

