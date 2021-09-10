Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 68,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

