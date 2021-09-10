Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Camtek posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,415. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

