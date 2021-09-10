Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.