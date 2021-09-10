Canaccord Genuity Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.89.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.11. The company has a market cap of C$40.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.