Canaccord Genuity Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $340.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

Zscaler stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

