Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$368,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,976.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total value of C$1,467,500.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total value of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00.

Shares of CM traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 767,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,695. The company has a market cap of C$65.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.