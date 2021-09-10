Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$531,291.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$890,856.67.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38.

On Tuesday, August 10th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65.

CNQ opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of C$50.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

