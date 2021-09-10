Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.