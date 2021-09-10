Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 191,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$35.85 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

