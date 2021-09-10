Capco Asset Management LLC Takes $13.31 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,310,000. Markel comprises approximately 3.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $6.92 on Friday, hitting $1,242.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,368. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

