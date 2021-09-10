Cappasity One Day Volume Reaches $230,389.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $230,389.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00158209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

