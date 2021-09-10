Cardiff Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,186% compared to the average volume of 758 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

