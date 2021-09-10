Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $67.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 107,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

