Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $93.55

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.55, but opened at $96.83. Cardlytics shares last traded at $96.83, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares worth $2,996,801. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

