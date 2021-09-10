Casper Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $199.37 million and $64.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,335,761,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,244,680 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

