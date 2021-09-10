CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

