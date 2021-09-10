Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $188.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

