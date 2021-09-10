Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 7.7%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77. 10,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 875,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.