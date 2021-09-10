Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.08 ($1.24), with a volume of 781087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.24).

Several research firms have issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

