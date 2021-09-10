Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 22,626 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. 15,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,427. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.31.

