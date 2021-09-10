Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,857 shares of company stock worth $26,053,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $67.32. 23,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.