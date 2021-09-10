Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

