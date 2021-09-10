Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,406 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,193,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,107. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

