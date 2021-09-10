Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.97.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

