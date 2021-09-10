Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

