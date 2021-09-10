Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

CERT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 12,326,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,978,604.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,791,392 shares of company stock valued at $203,819,841. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

