Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

