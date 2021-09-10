Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $785.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

