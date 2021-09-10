Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.96

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.96 and last traded at $91.63, with a volume of 4043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,486,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

