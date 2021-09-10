Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $3.13 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $99.45 million and $805,946.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00006715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

