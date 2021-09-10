China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

EGRNF opened at $0.46 on Friday. China Evergrande Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

