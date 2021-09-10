Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -200.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

